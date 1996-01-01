Hello. Everyone in this video we're going to draw out the lewis structure for Penta chloride which is PCL five. So first things first we're gonna go ahead and calculate for the total number of valence electrons. So for phosphorus that's going to be in group 58. That means that we have five electrons or valence electrons per atom. So in our compound or molecule we have one phosphorus atom and then we have five electrons per atom. So that will give us five electrons total for phosphorus. And then for chlorine here we have five atoms of chlorine and chlorine is in group 78. So there's going to be seven valence electrons per atom. So multiplied by seven giving us total 35 for the whole molecule. Then five plus 35 is going to be 40. So there should be 40 total valence electrons in this molecule. So now choosing the central atom we're comparing phosphorus with chlorine. Well if there's more than one of another atom, usually that's the indicator that that's not going to be the central atom. So phosphorus in our case will be our central atom and of course it's connected to five different chlorine atoms. So go ahead and draw those in. Alright. And to fulfill its octet, the chlorine has to have eight total electrons on it. Right now it's shared with the phosphorus. So that's considered to then we need six more. So we'll draw out three lone pairs per chlorine atom. Now we do this we can see that each chlorine will have eight toilet trans around it and we have five chlorine to five Or yes, five times are eight valence electrons will give us a total of 40 electrons in which we have used. And so this right here is going to be our LewiS structure for our pento chloride.

