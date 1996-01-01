Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Calculate an approximate heat of combustion for ethane (C2H6) in kilojoules by using the bond dissocation energies in Table 9.3. (The strength of the O“O bond is 498 kJ/ mol, and that of a C “ O bond in CO2 is 804 kJ/mol.)

