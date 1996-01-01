Hello everyone. So in this video we're trying to calculate for the coordination number of the cr three plus ion in the small carrier here. And this problem that we're given it states that the chloride ion has the coordination number of two and that the cr three plus ion, the coordination number that ranges usually from 46. So there's an equation to solve for this, which is that the number of cat ions per formula unit. I'll just put f you over the number of an ions. Her formula unit will go ahead and equal to the an ion coordination number over the Canton for a nation number. So using this equation, we want to go ahead and isolate for Karen coordination number because that's what we're solving for. So we go ahead and rearrange this equation, our new equation will be that the coronation number will equal to the ion and ion coordination number times the number of And I am performing a unit all over the number of Canadians, Her four million. It's So let's go ahead and recognize what we have in this molecule. The molecule CRCL three That contains one cat ion and three and ions. And just a reminder that Cantons are ions with a charge of positive charge and an ions or ions with a negative charge. Okay. And like I said, giving them the problem that the ions are the n ions. The coordination number is of two. So to include that as well. Okay, so when we haven't blue, this rearranged equation from this black text over here, we can go ahead and actually fill in these with actual numbers. So drawing an arrow here, let's go ahead and calculate for the cat ion coordination number. So the nine coordination number we said is to then we need to multiply this by the number of n ions per formula unit, which is three because we have three and ions. Then we're going to divide this by the number of Canadians per formal unit. And that's just one. So that would equal to 6/1. 6, divide by one is just six. And therefore our answer is that the cat ion for a nation number is equal to six. And this is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.

