General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsSolution Stoichiometry
Problem 57
Pennies minted after 1982 are mostly zinc (97.5%) with a copper cover. If a post-1982 penny is dissolved in a small amount of nitric acid, the copper coating reacts as in Problem 4.52, and the exposed zinc reacts according to the following equation: For a penny that weighs 2.482 g, what is the molarity of the Zn(NO3)2 if the resultant solution is diluted to 250.0 mL with water?

