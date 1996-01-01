Which of the following scenarios represents a physical change rather than a chemical change?
A
Baking soda reacting with vinegar to produce bubbles
B
Paper burning to produce ash and smoke
C
Ice melting into liquid water
D
Iron rusting when exposed to air
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form or state of a substance without changing its chemical identity, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze the scenario 'Baking soda reacting with vinegar to produce bubbles': This involves a chemical reaction producing new substances (carbon dioxide gas bubbles), so it is a chemical change.
Analyze the scenario 'Paper burning to produce ash and smoke': Burning paper results in new substances (ash, smoke, gases), indicating a chemical change.
Analyze the scenario 'Ice melting into liquid water': This is a change in the state of matter from solid to liquid without altering the chemical composition of water (H₂O), so it is a physical change.
Analyze the scenario 'Iron rusting when exposed to air': Rusting forms a new compound (iron oxide), which is a chemical change.
