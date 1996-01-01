When soda fizzes after being opened, is this an example of a chemical change?
A
Yes, because the soda undergoes a color change.
B
No, because the temperature of the soda does not change.
C
No, because the fizzing is due to the physical release of dissolved carbon dioxide gas.
D
Yes, because a new substance is formed as carbon dioxide gas is released.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a chemical change and a physical change: A chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects the form or state of a substance without changing its chemical identity.
Analyze the fizzing of soda: When soda is opened, the fizzing occurs because dissolved carbon dioxide gas escapes from the liquid. This is a change in the physical state of carbon dioxide from dissolved (in liquid) to gas (bubbles).
Determine if a new substance is formed: Since the carbon dioxide gas was already present in the soda and no new substances are created during the fizzing, this indicates a physical change rather than a chemical change.
Consider other indicators of chemical change such as color change, temperature change, or formation of precipitate: In the case of soda fizzing, these indicators are generally absent or not relevant to the fizzing process itself.
Conclude that the fizzing of soda is a physical change because it involves the release of dissolved gas without altering the chemical composition of the soda.
