Which statement best explains how chemical weathering differs from physical weathering?
A
Chemical weathering involves changes in the chemical composition of rocks, while physical weathering only breaks rocks into smaller pieces without altering their chemical makeup.
B
Physical weathering results in the formation of new minerals, while chemical weathering does not.
C
Chemical weathering only occurs at high temperatures, whereas physical weathering occurs at low temperatures.
D
Physical weathering requires water, but chemical weathering does not.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of chemical and physical weathering: Chemical weathering involves chemical changes in the minerals of rocks, while physical weathering involves mechanical breakdown without changing the chemical composition.
Recognize that chemical weathering alters the chemical structure of the rock, often producing new minerals or dissolved substances.
Note that physical weathering breaks rocks into smaller pieces by processes like freezing and thawing, abrasion, or pressure changes, but the mineral composition remains the same.
Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to these definitions to identify which correctly distinguishes chemical from physical weathering.
Conclude that the statement saying chemical weathering changes chemical composition while physical weathering only breaks rocks into smaller pieces without altering their chemistry best explains the difference.
