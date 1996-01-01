Which sample of matter cannot be broken down by a chemical change?
A
Oxygen gas (O_2)
B
Gold (Au)
C
Sodium chloride (NaCl)
D
Water (H_2O)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between elements, compounds, and mixtures: Elements are pure substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means, while compounds can be broken down into elements through chemical reactions.
Identify each sample: Oxygen gas (O_2) is a molecule made of two oxygen atoms, but oxygen itself is an element; Sodium chloride (NaCl) is a compound made of sodium and chlorine; Water (H_2O) is a compound made of hydrogen and oxygen; Gold (Au) is a pure element.
Recall that chemical changes involve breaking and forming chemical bonds, which can decompose compounds into their elements but cannot break down elements into simpler substances.
Since gold (Au) is an element, it cannot be broken down by chemical changes, unlike compounds such as NaCl and H_2O which can be decomposed chemically.
Conclude that the sample of matter that cannot be broken down by a chemical change is the element gold (Au).
Watch next
Master Introduction to General Chemistry Course with a bite sized video explanation from Jules