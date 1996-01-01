Which of the following elements is most reactive due to its tendency to lose one electron and form a +1 ion?
A
Al (aluminum)
B
Na (sodium)
C
Mg (magnesium)
D
Ne (neon)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the group of each element in the periodic table to understand their typical ion formation tendencies. Sodium (Na) is in Group 1 (alkali metals), aluminum (Al) is in Group 13, magnesium (Mg) is in Group 2 (alkaline earth metals), and neon (Ne) is in Group 18 (noble gases).
Recall that elements in Group 1 have a single electron in their outermost shell, which they tend to lose easily to achieve a stable noble gas electron configuration, forming a +1 ion.
Understand that aluminum (Al) typically loses three electrons to form a +3 ion, magnesium (Mg) loses two electrons to form a +2 ion, and neon (Ne) is chemically inert and does not tend to form ions due to its full valence shell.
Compare the reactivity based on the ease of losing electrons: sodium (Na) loses one electron most readily, making it highly reactive and favoring the formation of a +1 ion.
Conclude that sodium (Na) is the most reactive element among the options due to its strong tendency to lose one electron and form a +1 ion.
