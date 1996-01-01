A piece of wood measures 4 in × 6 in × 3 in and has a mass of 80 grams. What is its density in g/cm^3? (1 in = 2.54 cm)
A
0.48 g/cm^3
B
0.18 g/cm^3
C
0.28 g/cm^3
D
0.38 g/cm^3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert each dimension of the wood from inches to centimeters using the conversion factor $1 \text{ in} = 2.54 \text{ cm}$. For example, multiply 4 in by 2.54 to get the length in cm, and do the same for the other two dimensions (6 in and 3 in).
Calculate the volume of the wood in cubic centimeters by multiplying the converted dimensions: $\text{Volume} = \text{length} \times \text{width} \times \text{height}$, all in cm.
Recall the formula for density: $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$. Here, the mass is given as 80 grams, and the volume is what you just calculated in cm$^3$.
Substitute the mass and volume values into the density formula to find the density in g/cm$^3$.
Make sure to keep track of units throughout the calculation to confirm that the final density is expressed in grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm$^3$).
