Two liquids, Medium 1 and Medium 2, are placed in separate containers. Medium 1 has a mass of 50 g and a volume of 40 mL, while Medium 2 has a mass of 60 g and a volume of 80 mL. Which medium is more dense?
A
Medium 2
B
Cannot be determined from the information given
C
Medium 1
D
Both have the same density
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that density ($$\rho$$) is defined as mass divided by volume, expressed as $$\rho = \frac{m}{V}$$, where $$m$$ is mass and $$V$$ is volume.
Calculate the density of Medium 1 by dividing its mass (50 g) by its volume (40 mL): $$\rho_1 = \frac{50\ \text{g}}{40\ \text{mL}}$$.
Calculate the density of Medium 2 by dividing its mass (60 g) by its volume (80 mL): $$\rho_2 = \frac{60\ \text{g}}{80\ \text{mL}}$$.
Compare the two densities $$\rho_1$$ and $$\rho_2$$ to determine which medium is more dense.
The medium with the higher density value is the more dense medium.
