Which of the following methods can be used to determine the density of an object?
A
Add the mass and volume of the object together
B
Divide the mass of the object by its volume
C
Subtract the volume from the mass of the object
D
Multiply the mass of the object by its volume
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of density, which is the measure of how much mass is contained in a given volume. Mathematically, density ($\rho$) is expressed as $\rho = \frac{m}{V}$, where $m$ is mass and $V$ is volume.
Understand that to find the density of an object, you need to know two key properties: its mass and its volume. These can be measured using appropriate tools such as a balance for mass and a graduated cylinder or ruler for volume.
Recognize that adding mass and volume together or subtracting volume from mass does not provide a meaningful physical quantity related to density, as these operations combine different units and properties.
Similarly, multiplying mass by volume results in a unit that does not correspond to density, so this method is incorrect for determining density.
Therefore, the correct method to determine density is to divide the mass of the object by its volume, using the formula $\rho = \frac{m}{V}$.
