New household refrigerators may be factory charged with any of the following refrigerants, except:
A
R-134a (1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane)
B
R-290 (propane)
C
R-600a (isobutane)
D
R-22 (chlorodifluoromethane)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking which refrigerant is NOT typically factory charged in new household refrigerators.
Review the common refrigerants used in modern household refrigerators: R-134a (1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane), R-290 (propane), and R-600a (isobutane) are all environmentally friendlier alternatives commonly used today.
Recognize that R-22 (chlorodifluoromethane) is an older refrigerant that has been phased out due to its ozone-depleting properties and is generally not used in new household refrigerators.
Recall that regulations such as the Montreal Protocol have led to the discontinuation of R-22 in new equipment, making it the exception in the list provided.
Conclude that the correct answer is R-22 because it is not used in new household refrigerators, unlike the other refrigerants listed.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules