They are always composed of atoms of different elements.
B
They are always electrically charged.
C
They consist of two or more atoms chemically bonded together.
D
They can only exist as solids at room temperature.
1
Understand the definition of a molecule: A molecule is formed when two or more atoms chemically bond together. These atoms can be of the same element or different elements.
Evaluate the first statement: 'They are always composed of atoms of different elements.' This is not true because molecules like O\_2 or N\_2 consist of atoms of the same element.
Evaluate the second statement: 'They are always electrically charged.' Molecules are generally electrically neutral; ions are charged species but are not considered molecules in the strict sense.
Evaluate the third statement: 'They consist of two or more atoms chemically bonded together.' This aligns with the definition of a molecule and is true for all molecules.
Evaluate the fourth statement: 'They can only exist as solids at room temperature.' Molecules can exist in all states of matter (solid, liquid, gas) at room temperature depending on their nature, so this statement is false.
