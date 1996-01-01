Which of the following is a characteristic of colloids?
A
The particles do not settle out upon standing.
B
The particles can be separated by filtration.
C
The mixture is always homogeneous at the molecular level.
D
The particles are invisible even under a microscope.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a colloid is: A colloid is a mixture where particles are dispersed throughout a continuous medium but are not dissolved. These particles are larger than molecules in a solution but smaller than those in a suspension.
Recall the behavior of colloidal particles: Unlike suspensions, colloidal particles do not settle out upon standing because they are small enough to remain dispersed due to Brownian motion and interactions with the medium.
Consider filtration: Colloidal particles are typically too small to be separated by ordinary filtration, unlike suspensions where particles can be filtered out.
Examine homogeneity: Colloids are heterogeneous mixtures at the microscopic level, meaning they are not homogeneous at the molecular level like true solutions.
Think about visibility: Colloidal particles are usually visible under an ultramicroscope but not with a regular microscope, so they are not invisible under all microscopes.
