Which of the following ions will form a compound with the bicarbonate ion (HCO_3^-) in a 1:1 cation to anion ratio?
A
Mg^{2+}
B
Ca^{2+}
C
Na^+
D
Al^{3+}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the charge on the bicarbonate ion, which is $\mathrm{HCO_3^-}$, meaning it has a charge of $-1$.
Understand that to form a compound with a 1:1 cation to anion ratio, the positive charge of the cation must balance the negative charge of the bicarbonate ion exactly.
Check the charges of the given cations: $\mathrm{Mg^{2+}}$ has a charge of $+2$, $\mathrm{Ca^{2+}}$ has a charge of $+2$, $\mathrm{Na^+}$ has a charge of $+1$, and $\mathrm{Al^{3+}}$ has a charge of $+3$.
Since the bicarbonate ion has a charge of $-1$, only a cation with a $+1$ charge will combine in a 1:1 ratio to balance the charges without needing multiple ions.
Therefore, the ion that will form a compound with bicarbonate in a 1:1 ratio is the sodium ion, $\mathrm{Na^+}$.
