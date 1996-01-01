Which of the following ions is isoelectronic with the oxide anion O^{2-}?
A
N^{3-}
B
F^{-}
C
Cl^{-}
D
Na^{+}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'isoelectronic.' Isoelectronic species have the same number of electrons, regardless of their element or charge.
Step 2: Determine the number of electrons in the oxide anion $O^{2-}$. Oxygen has an atomic number of 8, so neutral oxygen has 8 electrons. The $2-$ charge means it has gained 2 extra electrons, totaling $8 + 2 = 10$ electrons.
Step 3: Calculate the number of electrons for each ion given in the options:
- $N^{3-}$: Nitrogen has 7 electrons, plus 3 extra electrons from the charge, total $7 + 3 = 10$ electrons.
- $F^{-}$: Fluorine has 9 electrons, plus 1 extra electron from the charge, total $9 + 1 = 10$ electrons.
- $Cl^{-}$: Chlorine has 17 electrons, plus 1 extra electron, total $17 + 1 = 18$ electrons.
- $Na^{+}$: Sodium has 11 electrons, minus 1 electron due to positive charge, total $11 - 1 = 10$ electrons.
Step 4: Compare the total electrons of each ion to the oxide anion's 10 electrons to identify which ions are isoelectronic with $O^{2-}$.
Step 5: Conclude which ion(s) share the same electron count as $O^{2-}$, confirming the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Atoms vs. Ions with a bite sized video explanation from Jules