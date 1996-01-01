Where are metals primarily located on the periodic table?
A
Only in the top row
B
Scattered randomly throughout
C
On the left and in the center
D
On the right side
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the general layout of the periodic table, which is divided into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids based on their properties.
Understand that metals are typically found on the left side and in the center of the periodic table, including groups such as alkali metals, alkaline earth metals, transition metals, and some post-transition metals.
Recognize that the right side of the periodic table mainly contains nonmetals and noble gases, which have different chemical properties compared to metals.
Note that metals are not confined to just the top row; they span multiple periods (rows) vertically in the left and center sections.
Conclude that the correct description of the location of metals on the periodic table is 'On the left and in the center.'
