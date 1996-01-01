Which statement describes a chemical property of iron?
A
Iron is a solid at room temperature.
B
Iron can be magnetized.
C
Iron reacts with oxygen to form rust.
D
Iron has a metallic luster.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes and form new substances.
Analyze each statement to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
- 'Iron is a solid at room temperature' describes a physical state, so it is a physical property.
- 'Iron can be magnetized' relates to magnetic behavior, which is a physical property.
- 'Iron reacts with oxygen to form rust' describes a chemical reaction where iron changes into a new substance (rust), so this is a chemical property.
- 'Iron has a metallic luster' describes appearance, which is a physical property.
