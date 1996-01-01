Which of the following best explains why carbon and silicon are especially relevant to us in terms of their chemical properties?
A
Carbon and silicon are the only elements that can conduct electricity in their pure form.
B
Carbon and silicon are the most abundant elements in the Earth's atmosphere.
C
Both carbon and silicon can form four covalent bonds, allowing them to create complex structures essential for life and technology.
D
Both elements are noble gases and do not react with other substances.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key chemical property that makes carbon and silicon unique compared to other elements. Focus on their ability to form bonds and the type of bonds they form.
Recall that both carbon and silicon are in Group 14 of the periodic table, which means they have four valence electrons available for bonding.
Understand that having four valence electrons allows both carbon and silicon to form up to four covalent bonds with other atoms, enabling the creation of complex and stable structures.
Recognize that this bonding capability is crucial because it allows carbon to form the backbone of organic molecules essential for life, and silicon to form important materials like semiconductors used in technology.
Evaluate the other options: conductivity, abundance in the atmosphere, and being noble gases do not accurately describe the unique chemical relevance of carbon and silicon.
