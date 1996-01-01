When working with reactive chemical systems under laboratory conditions, which of the following is the most important safety precaution to take?
A
Always work with the fume hood closed.
B
Use water to dilute all reactive chemicals before disposal.
C
Wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as gloves and goggles.
D
Store all chemicals together regardless of their reactivity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the context of the problem: it concerns safety precautions when working with reactive chemical systems in a laboratory setting.
Understand that safety in chemistry labs primarily involves minimizing exposure to hazardous substances and preventing accidents.
Evaluate each option based on general laboratory safety principles: working with the fume hood closed, using water to dilute chemicals, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), and storing chemicals together.
Recognize that wearing appropriate PPE such as gloves and goggles is a fundamental safety measure to protect yourself from chemical splashes, spills, and exposure.
Conclude that while other precautions may be situationally important, the most universally critical safety precaution is to wear proper PPE to ensure personal safety.
