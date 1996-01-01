Which type of chemicals commonly react with both water and oxygen when they enter water systems, often leading to corrosion or pollution?
A
Metals such as iron and sodium
B
Halogens such as chlorine and bromine
C
Alkanes such as methane and ethane
D
Noble gases such as helium and neon
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of the chemicals listed and their typical reactivity. Metals like iron and sodium are known to be reactive, especially with water and oxygen.
Step 2: Recall that metals such as iron react with oxygen and water to form oxides or hydroxides, a process commonly known as corrosion (e.g., rusting of iron). Sodium reacts vigorously with water, producing hydroxides and hydrogen gas.
Step 3: Consider halogens like chlorine and bromine. While they are reactive, they do not typically react with water and oxygen simultaneously in a way that leads to corrosion; instead, they are more involved in disinfection or halogenation reactions.
Step 4: Alkanes such as methane and ethane are generally quite unreactive with water and oxygen under normal conditions; they require combustion or other specific conditions to react.
Step 5: Noble gases like helium and neon are chemically inert and do not react with water or oxygen, so they do not cause corrosion or pollution in water systems.
