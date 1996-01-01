What is the value of 0.038856 rounded to 3 significant figures?
A
0.039
B
0.0389
C
0.0388
D
0.038
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of significant figures required, which is 3 in this problem.
Locate the first three significant digits in the number 0.038856. Remember that leading zeros are not significant; the first significant digit is the first non-zero digit.
The first three significant digits are 3, 8, and 8 (from 0.038856).
Look at the digit immediately after the third significant figure to decide whether to round up or down. If this digit is 5 or greater, round the last significant figure up; if less than 5, keep it the same.
Apply the rounding rule to the third significant figure and write the number rounded to 3 significant figures.
