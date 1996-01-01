How many significant figures does the number 23.070 have?
A
4
B
5
C
3
D
2
1
Identify all the digits in the number 23.070. The digits are 2, 3, 0, 7, and 0.
Recall the rules for significant figures: all nonzero digits are significant, zeros between nonzero digits are significant, and trailing zeros in a decimal number are significant.
Apply these rules to the number 23.070: the digits 2 and 3 are nonzero and significant, the zero between 3 and 7 is significant because it is between nonzero digits, the 7 is significant, and the trailing zero after 7 is significant because it is after the decimal point.
Count all the significant digits identified: 2, 3, 0, 7, and 0, which totals 5 significant figures.
Conclude that the number 23.070 has 5 significant figures.
