Multiple Choice
On the periodic table, where can you find information about the phases (solid, liquid, gas) of elements such as water at room temperature?
Which of the following elements is a nonmetal that is a homonuclear polyatomic solid?
Which of the following exists as a diatomic solid at room temperature?
A volatile liquid (one that easily evaporates) is put into a jar and the jar is then sealed. Does the mass of the sealed jar and its contents change upon the vaporization of the liquid?