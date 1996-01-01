On the periodic table, where are the gaseous elements primarily located at room temperature?
A
Along the diagonal from top left to bottom right
B
In the lower left corner
C
In the upper right corner
D
Scattered evenly throughout the table
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the periodic table is arranged by increasing atomic number and groups elements with similar properties into columns.
Understand that gaseous elements at room temperature are mostly nonmetals and noble gases, which tend to be located in specific regions of the periodic table.
Identify that the upper right corner of the periodic table contains many nonmetals, including the noble gases in Group 18, which are all gases at room temperature.
Recognize that the lower left corner contains mostly metals, which are typically solids at room temperature, and the diagonal from top left to bottom right is a metalloid line, not primarily gaseous elements.
Conclude that gaseous elements at room temperature are primarily found in the upper right corner of the periodic table, where nonmetals and noble gases are located.
