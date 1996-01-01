Which statement accurately describes chemical rocks?
A
Chemical rocks form from the precipitation of minerals from solution.
B
Chemical rocks are formed by the accumulation of fragments from other rocks.
C
Chemical rocks are composed primarily of organic material.
D
Chemical rocks are produced by the cooling and solidification of magma.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical rocks are a type of sedimentary rock formed through chemical processes rather than physical accumulation or biological activity.
Recall that chemical rocks form when minerals dissolved in water precipitate out of solution, often due to changes in temperature, evaporation, or chemical environment.
Recognize that the other options describe different rock types: accumulation of fragments refers to clastic sedimentary rocks, organic material relates to organic sedimentary rocks, and cooling of magma describes igneous rocks.
Identify that the key characteristic of chemical rocks is mineral precipitation from solution, which leads to the formation of rocks like rock salt or gypsum.
Conclude that the accurate description of chemical rocks is that they form from the precipitation of minerals from solution.
