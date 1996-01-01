Which of the following factors makes hydrogen fuel cells a better option than burning fossil fuels?
A
Hydrogen fuel cells produce only water as a byproduct, resulting in zero carbon emissions.
B
Hydrogen fuel cells generate less energy per mole than burning fossil fuels.
C
Hydrogen fuel cells release more sulfur dioxide than fossil fuels.
D
Hydrogen fuel cells require combustion, leading to higher air pollution.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the main environmental impact of burning fossil fuels, which is the release of carbon dioxide (CO\_2) and other pollutants such as sulfur dioxide (SO\_2) that contribute to air pollution and climate change.
Recognize that hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity through an electrochemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, rather than combustion, which means they do not produce CO\_2 or sulfur compounds as byproducts.
Recall the chemical reaction in a hydrogen fuel cell: $\mathrm{2H_2 + O_2 \rightarrow 2H_2O}$, which produces only water (H\_2O) as a byproduct, making it a clean energy source.
Compare the energy output and emissions of hydrogen fuel cells versus fossil fuel combustion, noting that hydrogen fuel cells produce zero carbon emissions and significantly reduce air pollutants.
Conclude that the key advantage of hydrogen fuel cells over burning fossil fuels is their environmentally friendly byproduct—water—resulting in zero carbon emissions and less air pollution.
