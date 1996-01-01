Hi everyone here we have a question asking if a statement is true or false, one mole of water has a mass of 18.02 g. So we're going to add up the molar mass of H20. So we have two hydrogen With a mass of 1.01 grams per mole plus one oxygen, Which has a mass of 16 g per mole, And that equals 18 . g Permal. So this statement is true, and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

