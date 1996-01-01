Which of the following best describes the chief characteristic of the noble gases?
A
They are highly unreactive due to having a complete valence electron shell.
B
They are excellent conductors of electricity.
C
They readily form compounds with alkali metals.
D
They have the highest electronegativities in the periodic table.
1
Recall that noble gases are elements found in Group 18 of the periodic table, such as helium, neon, and argon.
Understand that the key feature of noble gases is their electron configuration: they have a complete valence electron shell, which means their outermost energy level is fully occupied by electrons.
Recognize that having a complete valence shell makes noble gases very stable and unlikely to gain, lose, or share electrons, which explains their low chemical reactivity.
Compare this characteristic with the other options: noble gases are not known for conducting electricity well, nor do they readily form compounds with alkali metals, and they do not have the highest electronegativities.
Conclude that the best description of noble gases is that they are highly unreactive due to having a complete valence electron shell.
