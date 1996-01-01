Which of the following elements is NOT an alkali metal or alkaline earth metal?
A
Al
B
Na
C
Mg
D
K
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the groups in the periodic table. Alkali metals are elements in Group 1, and alkaline earth metals are elements in Group 2.
Step 2: Identify the group of each element given: Sodium (Na) is in Group 1 (alkali metal), Magnesium (Mg) is in Group 2 (alkaline earth metal), Potassium (K) is in Group 1 (alkali metal), and Aluminum (Al) is in Group 13, which is neither Group 1 nor Group 2.
Step 3: Recognize that since Aluminum (Al) is not in Group 1 or Group 2, it is not an alkali metal or alkaline earth metal.
Step 4: Confirm that the other elements (Na, Mg, K) belong to the alkali or alkaline earth metal groups based on their positions in the periodic table.
Step 5: Conclude that Aluminum (Al) is the element that is NOT an alkali metal or alkaline earth metal.
