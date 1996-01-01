A mixture of milk and water is observed to scatter light and does not settle upon standing. How should this mixture be classified?
A
Compound
B
Colloid
C
Suspension
D
Solution
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms: A compound is a substance formed from two or more elements chemically bonded; a solution is a homogeneous mixture where the solute is completely dissolved in the solvent; a suspension is a heterogeneous mixture where particles are large enough to settle upon standing; a colloid is a mixture where particles are intermediate in size and do not settle, and the mixture scatters light (Tyndall effect).
Analyze the given mixture: Milk and water mixture scatters light and does not settle upon standing, indicating the particles are dispersed but not dissolved.
Recall that scattering of light in a mixture is known as the Tyndall effect, which is characteristic of colloids.
Since the mixture does not settle, it cannot be a suspension, and since it scatters light, it is not a true solution.
Conclude that the mixture of milk and water is best classified as a colloid based on its properties.
