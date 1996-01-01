Which of the following is an example of a homogeneous mixture?
A
Vegetable soup
B
Salt water
C
Sand and iron filings
D
Granite
1
Understand the definition of a homogeneous mixture: it is a mixture that has a uniform composition and appearance throughout, meaning you cannot distinguish the different components with the naked eye.
Analyze each option to determine if the mixture is uniform: Vegetable soup contains various visible ingredients like vegetables and broth, so it is heterogeneous.
Salt water is a solution where salt is completely dissolved in water, creating a uniform composition throughout, making it homogeneous.
Sand and iron filings are visibly distinct particles mixed together, so this is a heterogeneous mixture.
Granite is a solid rock composed of different minerals that can be seen separately, so it is also a heterogeneous mixture.
