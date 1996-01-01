Which one of the following atoms is most likely to form an anion with a charge of -1?
A
Mg
B
Al
C
Na
D
Cl
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an anion is a negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains one or more electrons.
Identify the elements given: Mg (magnesium), Al (aluminum), Na (sodium), and Cl (chlorine). Note that Cl is mentioned as the correct answer but was not listed in the initial options.
Recall the typical charges of ions formed by these elements based on their group in the periodic table: Mg (Group 2) usually forms +2 cations, Al (Group 13) forms +3 cations, Na (Group 1) forms +1 cations, and Cl (Group 17) typically forms -1 anions.
Recognize that elements in Group 17 (halogens) tend to gain one electron to achieve a full octet, resulting in a -1 charge, making Cl the most likely to form an anion with a -1 charge.
Conclude that among the given atoms, chlorine (Cl) is the most likely to form an anion with a charge of -1 because it gains one electron to complete its valence shell.
