Which of the following best describes a molecule that has had an electron removed?
A
A neutral atom
B
An anion
C
A radical
D
A cation
1
Understand the terms involved: A neutral atom has no net charge, an anion is a negatively charged ion (gained electrons), a radical is a species with an unpaired electron, and a cation is a positively charged ion (lost electrons).
Recognize that removing an electron from a molecule decreases its negative charge, resulting in a net positive charge.
Since losing an electron creates a positive charge, the species formed is called a cation.
Confirm that the molecule is no longer neutral because it has lost an electron, so it cannot be a neutral atom.
Eliminate the options: it is not an anion (which gains electrons), nor necessarily a radical (which specifically has an unpaired electron), so the best description is a cation.
