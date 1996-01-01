Which one of the following elements forms two or more ions with different ionic charges?
A
K
B
Mg
C
Na
D
Fe
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements forming two or more ions with different ionic charges exhibit variable oxidation states, meaning they can lose different numbers of electrons to form ions with different charges.
Recognize that alkali metals like K (potassium) and Na (sodium) typically form only one type of ion with a +1 charge because they have a single electron in their outermost shell that they lose easily.
Note that alkaline earth metals like Mg (magnesium) usually form only one type of ion with a +2 charge, as they lose two electrons from their outer shell.
Identify that transition metals, such as Fe (iron), often have multiple oxidation states because their d electrons can be lost in addition to their s electrons, allowing them to form ions with different charges (e.g., Fe²⁺ and Fe³⁺).
Conclude that among the given options, Fe is the element that forms two or more ions with different ionic charges due to its variable oxidation states.
