Which of the following elements typically forms a 2+ ion based on its position in the periodic table?
A
Na
B
Cl
C
Mg
D
Al
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the group (column) of each element in the periodic table to understand their common ionic charges. Sodium (Na) is in Group 1, Chlorine (Cl) is in Group 17, Magnesium (Mg) is in Group 2, and Aluminum (Al) is in Group 13.
Recall that elements in Group 1 typically form +1 ions because they lose one electron to achieve a noble gas configuration.
Elements in Group 17 typically form -1 ions because they gain one electron to complete their valence shell.
Elements in Group 2, like Magnesium (Mg), typically lose two electrons to form 2+ ions, achieving a stable noble gas electron configuration.
Elements in Group 13, such as Aluminum (Al), usually form 3+ ions by losing three electrons.
