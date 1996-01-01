What is the molar mass of sucrose (C_{12}H_{22}O_{11})?
A
256 g/mol
B
294 g/mol
C
342 g/mol
D
180 g/mol
1
Identify the molecular formula of sucrose, which is $C_{12}H_{22}O_{11}$.
Find the atomic masses of each element from the periodic table: Carbon (C) ≈ 12 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) ≈ 1 g/mol, Oxygen (O) ≈ 16 g/mol.
Calculate the total mass contributed by each element by multiplying the atomic mass by the number of atoms in the formula: For Carbon, multiply 12 atoms by 12 g/mol; for Hydrogen, multiply 22 atoms by 1 g/mol; for Oxygen, multiply 11 atoms by 16 g/mol.
Add the total masses of Carbon, Hydrogen, and Oxygen together to get the molar mass of sucrose: $\text{Molar mass} = (12 \times 12) + (22 \times 1) + (11 \times 16)$ g/mol.
Sum these values to find the final molar mass of sucrose, which will help you identify the correct answer from the given options.
