Which of the following compounds has the largest molar mass?
A
K_3PO_4
B
BaCl_2
C
C_6H_{12}O_6
D
Na_2SO_4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular formula of each compound and write down the number of atoms of each element present.
Look up the atomic masses of each element involved (in atomic mass units, amu): K, P, O, Ba, Cl, C, H, Na, and S.
Calculate the molar mass of each compound by multiplying the number of atoms of each element by its atomic mass and then summing all these values. For example, for $K_3PO_4$, calculate $3 \times \text{atomic mass of K} + 1 \times \text{atomic mass of P} + 4 \times \text{atomic mass of O}$.
Repeat the calculation for each compound: $BaCl_2$, $C_6H_{12}O_6$, and $Na_2SO_4$ using the same method.
Compare the total molar masses calculated for each compound to determine which one has the largest molar mass.
