Which element has a higher atomic mass: cadmium or zinc?
A
Zinc
B
Cadmium
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic masses of both elements by referring to the periodic table. Atomic mass is usually given in atomic mass units (amu) and represents the average mass of an element's isotopes weighted by their natural abundance.
Locate zinc (Zn) on the periodic table and note its atomic mass. Zinc typically has an atomic mass around 65 amu.
Locate cadmium (Cd) on the periodic table and note its atomic mass. Cadmium typically has an atomic mass around 112 amu.
Compare the two atomic masses: the element with the larger atomic mass value is the one with the higher atomic mass.
Conclude that since cadmium's atomic mass is greater than zinc's, cadmium has the higher atomic mass.
