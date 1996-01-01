Which of the following represents the correct formula for density?
A
density = volume / mass
B
density = mass + volume
C
density = mass / volume
D
density = mass × volume
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of density in chemistry: density is a measure of how much mass is contained in a given volume of a substance.
Express this relationship mathematically as density equals mass divided by volume, which can be written as $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Understand why the other options are incorrect: density is not volume divided by mass, nor is it mass plus volume, nor mass multiplied by volume, because these do not represent the physical concept of density.
Recognize that the units of density typically are mass units (like grams) over volume units (like milliliters or cubic centimeters), consistent with the formula $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Therefore, the correct formula for density is $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
