What is the density (in g/L) of a sample of N_2 gas at 70.0 °C and 2.50 atm pressure? (Use R = 0.0821 L·atm·mol^{-1}·K^{-1})
A
0.98 g/L
B
3.45 g/L
C
1.12 g/L
D
2.86 g/L
1
Identify the known variables: pressure $P = 2.50$ atm, temperature $T = 70.0\ ^\circ\mathrm{C}$, and the gas constant $R = 0.0821\ \mathrm{L \cdot atm \cdot mol^{-1} \cdot K^{-1}}$. Also, note that the gas is nitrogen ($\mathrm{N_2}$), so find its molar mass $M$ (approximately 28.0 g/mol).
Convert the temperature from Celsius to Kelvin using the formula: $T(K) = T(^\circ C) + 273.15$. This is necessary because the ideal gas law requires temperature in Kelvin.
Use the ideal gas law in the form that relates density $d$ to pressure, molar mass, gas constant, and temperature:
$d = \frac{PM}{RT}$
where $d$ is the density in g/L, $P$ is pressure in atm, $M$ is molar mass in g/mol, $R$ is the gas constant, and $T$ is temperature in Kelvin.
Substitute the known values of $P$, $M$, $R$, and $T$ into the equation to set up the calculation for density.
Perform the calculation to find the density $d$ in g/L. This will give you the density of nitrogen gas under the given conditions.
