At 20 °C, the density of water is approximately 0.998 g/cm^3. How many grams of water are contained in a 0.127 L sample at 20 °C?
A
1.27 g
B
127.0 g
C
12.7 g
D
126.7 g
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: the density of water at 20 °C is 0.998 g/cm\^3, and the volume of the water sample is 0.127 L.
Convert the volume from liters to cubic centimeters (cm\^3) because the density is given in g/cm\^3. Use the conversion factor: 1 L = 1000 cm\^3. So, calculate the volume in cm\^3 by multiplying 0.127 L by 1000.
Use the formula relating mass, density, and volume: $m = \rho \times V$, where $m$ is mass in grams, $\rho$ is density in g/cm\^3, and $V$ is volume in cm\^3.
Substitute the known values into the formula: multiply the density (0.998 g/cm\^3) by the volume in cm\^3 obtained from the previous step.
Calculate the product to find the mass of the water in grams, which will give you the amount of water contained in the 0.127 L sample.
