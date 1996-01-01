Hello everyone today. We have the following problem. Consider the following equilibrium reaction. Ammonia reacts with water to form ammonium ions and hydroxide ions. What would happen to the ph of the solution if the salt of ammonia yum is added to the solution of ammonia at equilibrium essentially this question is asking what would happen if we add ammonium to the solution. We see that ammonium reacts with hydroxide. So if we add some ammonium to the solution, it will react. So we're going to say that this ammonium reacts with hydroxide, o h minus. This will therefore cause our hydroxide ion concentration to decrease. And if that's the case the subsequent reaction will be that the ph will overall decrease. Living as with answer choice C as our answer, I hope this helped. And until next time.

