Balance the oxygen atoms. Count the oxygen atoms on both sides. The reactant side has 18 oxygen atoms (12 from 6 CO2 and 6 from 6 H2O), and the product side needs 18 oxygen atoms (6 in C6H12O6 and 12 in 6 O2). Therefore, the balanced equation is: 6 CO2 + 6 H2O → C6H12O6 + 6 O2.