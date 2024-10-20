Balance the sodium and nitrate ions: With 2Na3PO4, there are 6 sodium ions, so place a coefficient of 6 in front of NaNO3 to balance both sodium and nitrate ions, resulting in 6NaNO3. The balanced equation is 3Cu(NO3)2(aq) + 2Na3PO4(aq) → Cu3(PO4)2(s) + 6NaNO3(aq).