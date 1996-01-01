Which of the following best explains why noble gases do not tend to form chemical bonds?
A
They have very high electronegativity, so they repel other atoms.
B
Their valence electron shells are completely filled, making them chemically stable.
C
They have incomplete inner electron shells, preventing bonding.
D
They are highly reactive and quickly lose electrons to other elements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the electronic configuration of noble gases: Noble gases have completely filled valence electron shells, meaning their outermost energy level contains the maximum number of electrons allowed.
Recall the octet rule: Atoms tend to form chemical bonds to achieve a full valence shell, usually consisting of 8 electrons, which leads to greater stability.
Recognize that noble gases already have full valence shells, so they have little tendency to gain, lose, or share electrons with other atoms.
Note that because their valence shells are full, noble gases are chemically stable and generally inert, meaning they do not readily form chemical bonds.
Conclude that the best explanation for why noble gases do not tend to form chemical bonds is that their valence electron shells are completely filled, making them chemically stable.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules