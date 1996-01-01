Which of the following best explains why converting kiwi into plasticware is evidence of a chemical reaction?
A
The process involves melting the kiwi and molding it into plasticware without any chemical change.
B
The process results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties from the original kiwi.
C
The process only changes the physical shape of the kiwi without altering its chemical composition.
D
The process is reversible, allowing the plasticware to be converted back into kiwi.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between a physical change and a chemical change: A physical change affects only the physical properties (such as shape, phase, or size) without altering the chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical properties.
Analyze the options given: Melting and molding without chemical change indicates a physical change, as the substance's chemical identity remains the same.
Recognize that if the process results in new substances with different chemical properties, this is evidence of a chemical reaction because the original chemical composition has been altered.
Consider reversibility: Physical changes are often reversible, while chemical changes usually are not easily reversed because new substances are formed.
Conclude that the best explanation for converting kiwi into plasticware being evidence of a chemical reaction is that new substances with different chemical properties are formed, indicating a chemical change rather than just a physical change.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules