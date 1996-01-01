Which statement best describes white gold formed from nickel and gold?
A
White gold is a compound formed by a chemical reaction between gold and nickel.
B
White gold is a mixture of gold and silver.
C
White gold is a pure element with properties identical to gold.
D
White gold is an alloy composed of gold and one or more white metals, such as nickel.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between compounds, mixtures, pure elements, and alloys. A compound is formed by a chemical reaction creating a new substance with distinct properties, while a mixture is a physical combination of substances without chemical bonding.
Recognize that white gold is not a pure element because it contains more than one type of metal, so it cannot have properties identical to pure gold.
Identify that white gold is not a compound formed by a chemical reaction between gold and nickel, but rather a physical combination of metals.
Learn that white gold is an alloy, which means it is a homogeneous mixture of gold with one or more other metals, such as nickel, to change its color and properties.
Conclude that the best description of white gold is that it is an alloy composed of gold and one or more white metals, such as nickel, rather than a compound or pure element.
