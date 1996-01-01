Which of the following is NOT caused by the burning of fossil fuels?
A
Ozone depletion in the stratosphere
B
Increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide
C
Acid rain formation
D
Release of sulfur dioxide (SO_2)
1
Step 1: Understand the main environmental effects caused by burning fossil fuels. Burning fossil fuels primarily releases carbon dioxide (CO_2), sulfur dioxide (SO_2), nitrogen oxides (NO_x), and particulate matter into the atmosphere.
Step 2: Recognize that an increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide is directly caused by burning fossil fuels because CO_2 is a major product of combustion.
Step 3: Know that sulfur dioxide (SO_2) is released when fossil fuels containing sulfur are burned, which can lead to acid rain formation when SO_2 reacts with water vapor in the atmosphere to form sulfuric acid.
Step 4: Understand that acid rain formation is a consequence of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides emissions from burning fossil fuels reacting with atmospheric moisture.
Step 5: Identify that ozone depletion in the stratosphere is primarily caused by chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and not by the burning of fossil fuels, so this effect is NOT caused by fossil fuel combustion.
